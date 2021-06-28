Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Police say capital murder suspect is one of three charged in Decatur robbery

From L to R: Frankie Bowling Jr., Mark Stephens Jr., and Alexander Woods Jr.
From L to R: Frankie Bowling Jr., Mark Stephens Jr., and Alexander Woods Jr.(DPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say three men were charged with robbery, but one of them was already in jail on murder charges.

On June 12, police responded to a robbery on Sandlin Road SW in Decatur where they found both a victim and a suspect with gunshot wounds. Through further investigation, Mark Stephens Jr., Alexander Woods Jr. and Frankie Bowling Jr. were all identified as suspects in the robbery.

Later, warrants were all obtained for their arrests. However, Stephens had just recently been booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on capital murder charges. He was additionally charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, Woods and Bowling were both taken into custody and booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bond, each.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Andrew Glenn Denton
Florence police searching for missing man
Zachary Cornez Lilley
Police arrest one man following a robbery at Krispy Kreme in Decatur
Bella Winters
Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant

Latest News

Speaker Mac McCutcheon says improving education, transportation and mental health are all...
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon will not seek re-election
A man is missing out of Florence
A man is missing out of Florence
Delta variant threat
Delta variant threat
Dead Koi fish found in pond at Big Spring Park
Dead Koi fish spotted in the pond at Big Spring Park