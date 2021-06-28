Police say capital murder suspect is one of three charged in Decatur robbery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say three men were charged with robbery, but one of them was already in jail on murder charges.

On June 12, police responded to a robbery on Sandlin Road SW in Decatur where they found both a victim and a suspect with gunshot wounds. Through further investigation, Mark Stephens Jr., Alexander Woods Jr. and Frankie Bowling Jr. were all identified as suspects in the robbery.

Later, warrants were all obtained for their arrests. However, Stephens had just recently been booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on capital murder charges. He was additionally charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, Woods and Bowling were both taken into custody and booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bond, each.

