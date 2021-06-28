Deals
Police arrest one man following a robbery at Krispy Kreme in Decatur

Zachary Cornez Lilley
Zachary Cornez Lilley(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police arrested a Huntsville man following the robbery of a Krispy Kreme in September of 2020.

When officers arrived at the Krispy Kreme located off of Beltline Road on September 27, they discovered the suspect fled the area after the business had been robbed at gunpoint.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Zachary Cornez Lilley, of Huntsville, involved in the robbery. Authorities said a warrant for Lilley’s arrest was obtained for first-degree robbery.

Lilley was located by U.S. Marshals Gulf Task Force on Saturday, June 26. He was then arrested and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Lilley is being held on a $250,000 bond.

