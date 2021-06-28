Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Moulton man arrested, charged with assault on the way to jail

Zackrey Dakota Lot
Zackrey Dakota Lot(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One Moulton man was arrested for a misdemeanor but was also charged with assaulting a police officer on the way to jail.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department along with deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office served a misdemeanor warrant to 30-year-old Zackrey Dakota Lott on June 23.

The Decatur Police Department arrested Lott and transported him to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Officer said during the transport, Lott became combative and bit an officer on the finger, causing physical injury.

WAFF is told the officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers charged Lott with second-degree assault and booked him into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Bella Winters
Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach

Latest News

Day three of testimony in Christopher Henderson Trial
Day three of testimony in Henderson Trial - clipped version
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts on Monday
Hot & humid day ahead with a chance at an isolated storm or two
Christopher Henderson Capital Murder Trial
Day three of testimony in Henderson Trial
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts on Monday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts on Monday