Moulton man arrested, charged with assault on the way to jail

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One Moulton man was arrested for a misdemeanor but was also charged with assaulting a police officer on the way to jail.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department along with deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office served a misdemeanor warrant to 30-year-old Zackrey Dakota Lott on June 23.

The Decatur Police Department arrested Lott and transported him to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Officer said during the transport, Lott became combative and bit an officer on the finger, causing physical injury.

WAFF is told the officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers charged Lott with second-degree assault and booked him into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

