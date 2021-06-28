Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Man accused of assaulting an officer facing charges

Dante Kilgore
Dante Kilgore(HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in jail after police say he pointed a gun at officers at a Huntsville gas station early Monday morning.

Officers say Dante Kilgore, 28, was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and using a false identity.

Kilgore was in the passenger seat of a car police pulled over near Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Drive around 12:15 a.m. on June 28. The officer ended up calling for backup.

Officials with Huntsville police say after an altercation broke out, Kilgore got away from officers and pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at an officer. Kilgore eventually dropped the gun and was handcuffed by officers. That’s when police say they found a second gun in his waistband.

Kilgore was arrested and taken to Huntsville Hospital for evaluation after he told officers he ingested illegal drugs, according to police.

Kilgore was cleared from the hospital and booked in the Madison County Jail.

