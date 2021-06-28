Deals
Hot & humid day ahead with a chance at an isolated storm or two

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More of the same is in the forecast for today with mainly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 90s, the heat index will be in the upper 90s with a chance at very isolated showers in the afternoon.

Storms chances will increase by Tuesday as Tropical Depression Four moves across Georgia with highs in the upper 80s, storms will be scattered to numerous in nature during the late afternoon. 

Storm coverage will increase for Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the middle 80s.  Unfortunately, the pattern will stay active as we head into Friday and the holiday weekend, expect temps to be slightly cooler in the low to mid-80s but storms will be likely each day.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

