Hot & humid day ahead with a chance at an isolated storm or two

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! The heat & humidity continues on to start your week, but there is a “cool down” in sight!

Waking up with very warm temperatures this morning as many of us are into the low to mid 70s. Humidity remained high overnight and combined with light wind, we are seeing some areas of fog to start the day today.

Fog is patchy, but where it has developed don’t be surprised if it is dense! This sticky humidity will continue all day today and paired with the high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, it will make it feel more like them id to upper 90s in many spots this afternoon.

While we should see predominately sunny skies, we will also have a chance at an isolated storm or two during the afternoon. However, the one difference is that these storms will actually be moving to the northwest rather than to the east!

The heat and humidity continue for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a better chance at storms those days as well. Temperatures are likely to be into the mid to upper 80s for the middle of the week and that will be paired with the high humidity as well. With that, we will once again have feels like temperatures into the low to mid 90s.

Wind will be breezy at times too, from the southeast. By Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will roll in bringing a much better chance at storms, but also a slight cool down for your holiday weekend! Isolated storms are still possible for Independence Day, but right now it remains minimal!

