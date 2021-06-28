Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Health officials talk latest on potential COVID-19 booster shot

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the CDC acted against recommending COVID-19 booster shots at this time, saying the need and timing has not been established yet. Local health officials say this is a good sign.

Jefferson County Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said the CDC did not recommend a booster right now because they need more data before suggesting an extra shot. He said the only way to get more data is with time.

But, Willeford also said the CDC didn’t recommend the booster right now because the vaccine’s immunity is lasting. He said so far, data shows that both the vaccine and natural Covid immunity last for at least longer than six months. He said that means immunity could last around eight months, but maybe longer.

“I take that as a good thing,” Willeford said. “That it is looking like we are going to go longer than six months and probably closer to a year, which is more in line for things we do with like the flu vaccine. It could be longer, but I think we are at least heading that direction.”

Dr. Willeford said the CDC and drug companies are preparing for the need for boosters just in case, so he does not predict booster availability will be scarce like with the original vaccine.

He also said he doesn’t think there will be as much hesitancy surrounding potential booster shots.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Bella Winters
Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant
Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

Teachers urged to get vaccinated as school countdown begins
Returning to work amid low vaccination numbers
Health officials say returning to work could be dangerous for unvaccinated people
Vaccine helps after COVID
Vaccine helps after COVID
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 549K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines