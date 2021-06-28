Guntersville Lake 2021 HydroFest wraps up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people from across the country spent this weekend at Lake Guntersville watching a big boat race, known as HydroFest. This is one of the biggest events in north Alabama.

“I love it, ya know. I wish we had more of it coming,” says HydroFest spectator Dustin Maze.

This year was even more special since the event did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

“This is very exciting to be back in action. To hear boats on the water and throwing the sprayer around and what not... So yeah we are very excited to be back,” says Muntz

First-timer and Pro Tunnel 2 race winner Jose Mendana Jr. says he was very impressed with Guntersville.

“Very friendly hospitality. It was first class. I loved it. I will be back for sure,” says Mendana.

One thing that makes the event so special is that people of all ages can come out and find something to enjoy. Mayor of Guntersville, Leigh Dollar says this event would not be a success without the help of the community.

“It takes a whole lot of volunteers and a whole lot of people to make an event this large be successful. We are blessed with a lot of great people who are willing to step up and make it happen,” says Dollar.

The event ended on a high note celebrating two years of hard work for the winners. J. Michael Kelly took home the Southern Cup Trophy for First Place Driver.

“Thank you, everybody. It feels so good to come back. To go boat racing, to go 200 miles, and get in the driver’s seat. Things are starting to feel normal again and I am loving it,” says Kelly.

We are told the economic impact of Hydrofest for Guntersville has been huge. From restaurants, hotels, and other businesses thanks to the foot traffic. Because of the success, Mayor Dollar says plans for next year’s Hydrofest will begin soon.

