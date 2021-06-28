Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Guntersville Lake 2021 HydroFest wraps up

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people from across the country spent this weekend at Lake Guntersville watching a big boat race, known as HydroFest. This is one of the biggest events in north Alabama.

“I love it, ya know. I wish we had more of it coming,” says HydroFest spectator Dustin Maze.

This year was even more special since the event did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

“This is very exciting to be back in action. To hear boats on the water and throwing the sprayer around and what not... So yeah we are very excited to be back,” says Muntz

First-timer and Pro Tunnel 2 race winner Jose Mendana Jr. says he was very impressed with Guntersville.

“Very friendly hospitality. It was first class. I loved it. I will be back for sure,” says Mendana.

One thing that makes the event so special is that people of all ages can come out and find something to enjoy. Mayor of Guntersville, Leigh Dollar says this event would not be a success without the help of the community.

“It takes a whole lot of volunteers and a whole lot of people to make an event this large be successful. We are blessed with a lot of great people who are willing to step up and make it happen,” says Dollar.

The event ended on a high note celebrating two years of hard work for the winners. J. Michael Kelly took home the Southern Cup Trophy for First Place Driver.

“Thank you, everybody. It feels so good to come back. To go boat racing, to go 200 miles, and get in the driver’s seat. Things are starting to feel normal again and I am loving it,” says Kelly.

We are told the economic impact of Hydrofest for Guntersville has been huge. From restaurants, hotels, and other businesses thanks to the foot traffic. Because of the success, Mayor Dollar says plans for next year’s Hydrofest will begin soon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished
Church hosting free gas giveaway event this weekend in Huntsville
Bella Winters
Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Staying hot Monday with a stormy week ahead
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts on Sunday
WAFF Weather Forecasts on Sunday
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car