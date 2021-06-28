Deals
Florence police searching for missing man

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

FPD said 23-year-old Andrew Glenn Denton was last seen on June 11 in Huntsville Road in Florence around 4 p.m. Officers said Denton may living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on Denton’s whereabouts contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

