Dead Koi fish found in pond at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville community members have contacted city officials about the multiple Koi fish that have been found dead in the pond at Big Spring Park.

Huntsville officials say they were made aware of the issue on Sunday afternoon. A city official said the city’s Public Works went to the park to ensure the water flow was not blocked.

However, road contractors are currently repairing a storm culvert on Church Street which is near the area where water flows in the park.

“The contractors had briefly used a bypass pump to temporarily divert water around the culvert for workers to make necessary repairs. The repairs are ongoing, and the pond will be slightly lowered again to complete the improvements. While the affected area of the pond is isolated, the City is working with the contractor to explore options on how to reduce the impact on the fish population,” said a city of Huntsville officials.

Landscape management crews went to the park to make sure it was clean for the public.

