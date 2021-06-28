Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee(Auburn University Athletics/Gymnastics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics after she finished second in the all-around at the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials Sunday night in St. Louis.

In an interview with Auburn University Athletics Auburn Head Coach Jeff Graba said, “It has been an amazing experience to watch Suni achieve what she has been working towards for years.” “This was such a great weekend. The Auburn program is so excited for her, and we can’t wait to cheer her on in July. War Eagle!”

“This means so much to me and I’ve worked so hard for the past couple years,” Sunisa Lee said. “To just go out on the floor and do everything I was supposed to do feels amazing.”

Lee finished first on bars and beam at the end of the two-day trials to go with her second-place finish in the all-around. Lee also topped Simone Biles on day two in the all-around, marking the first time since 2013 that Biles has been beaten in the category.

Lee entered the Olympic Trials as the U.S. champion on bars and runner up in the all-around and on beam. She will head to the international meet as a world champion, securing team gold at the 2019 World Championships. Lee also won silver on floor and bronze on bars at the world meet.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Bella Winters
Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant
Orange Beach police have arrested several juveniles after an incident involving an endangered...
Minors accused of pouring alcohol on endangered sea turtle at Alabama beach
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
4th of July: Where to see fireworks in the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

The College Football playoff continues discussion toward a 12-team expansion
Summer review phase next for potential CFP expansion
HydroFest week, NASCAR, NCAA update and more
HydroFest week, NASCAR, NCAA update
12-team football model, Sills transfers to Arkansas State, College softball and more
12-team football model, Sills transfers to Arkansas State, College softball and more
Nick Saban receives the Coaches' Trophy for the third time since becoming UA's head coach....
Head coach Nick Saban signs contract extension good through 8 years