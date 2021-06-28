Action plan from Huntsville City Council on police reform could come this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week we may be hearing a plan from city leaders to improve the Huntsville Police Department.

It’s been months since a more than 200-page report went public about the department’s response to protests in June of 2020.

City councilman Bill Kling tells us the city council’s action plan will be announced very soon, possibly by the end of the week. Meanwhile, we’re told the city administrator is also working on writing out a response to the recommendations.

”The police department wasn’t exactly happy with some of what came out. The city administration wasn’t exactly happy about some things and the community wasn’t exactly happy with some things in the report. And that’s what makes me think we were successful,” David Little said.

David Little, the founding member of the Huntsville Citizens Police Advisory Council, says the goal of the report is to ultimately make the department better. He said this is something HPD has been working on since the advisory council began 11 years ago.

“We’ve seen women and minorities promoted up through the ranks, we’ve seen a more focused effort on trying to recruit minorities,” Little said.

But what people want to know now is what are city leaders doing to make sure progress is being made?

”We met with the mayor a couple weeks ago, the city administration. There’s some training that’s coming down I’ve heard about, that has to do with incident response or added training,” he explained.

Claudia Mesnil, liaison for the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform, says more than enough time has passed since the report came out.

“Our group’s concern is that the city administration is not following through with what the elected officials have stated and is not willing to put into the work to require that these recommendations will be implemented correctly,” Mesnil said.

