Sunday Morning Forecast

The morning hours of your Sunday are looking very mild with temperatures starting off in the 70s.

Highs will quickly climb this afternoon to near 90 for some. Heat indices showing the triple digits for a few in the Valley, so we are in for another hot one today! A better chance at seeing scattered showers and storms this afternoon than for your Saturday.

For the workweek we are dealing with the same set up, lows in the 70s, highs near 90 and chances at storms throughout the afternoon hours.

The extended forecast is showing a cool streak headed into next month with showers on and off.

