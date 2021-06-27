Staying hot Monday with a stormy week ahead

Warm and muggy conditions will stay with us overnight into Monday morning, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a light breeze preventing any fog development.

More of the same is in the forecast for Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 90s, the heat index will be in the upper 90s with a chance at very isolated showers in the afternoon. Storms chances will increase by Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, storms will be scattered in nature during the late afternoon.

Storm coverage will increase for Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the middle 80s.

Unfortunately, the pattern will stay active as we head into Friday and the holiday weekend, expect temps to be slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s but storms will be likely each day.

