Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Mild Sunday morning temps, heat and possible showers ahead

First Alert Forecast
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! The morning hours of your Sunday are looking mild with temperatures starting off in the 70s.

Highs will quickly climb this afternoon to near 90 for some. A better chance at seeing scattered showers and storms this afternoon than for your Saturday.

Highs return to near 90 with high humidity through early next week.

Rain chances will slowly increase by the middle of the week but we only expect isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms through Tuesday. Storm chances will likely increase late next week and possibly into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
Church hosting free gas giveaway event this weekend in Huntsville
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished
On the second day of trial, Christopher Henderson's wife and accused accomplice testifies in...
Chilling details revealed in day two of Henderson trial
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder
Contract Controversy: Buyers upset with a local homebuilder

Latest News

Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
Mild Sunday morning temps, heat and possible showers ahead
Mild Sunday morning temps, heat and possible showers ahead
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday