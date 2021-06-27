Mild Sunday morning temps, heat and possible showers ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! The morning hours of your Sunday are looking mild with temperatures starting off in the 70s.

Highs will quickly climb this afternoon to near 90 for some. A better chance at seeing scattered showers and storms this afternoon than for your Saturday.

Highs return to near 90 with high humidity through early next week.

Rain chances will slowly increase by the middle of the week but we only expect isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms through Tuesday. Storm chances will likely increase late next week and possibly into the holiday weekend.

