Stomp Out HIV event in Huntsville this weekend

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for plans this weekend? Saturday, June 25, the inaugural Stomp Out HIV event is happening in Big Spring Park in Huntsville!

Thrive Alabama is hosting a family-friendly event to educate and stop the spread of HIV. The event is from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. and will have music, entertainment, food trucks, as well as free HIV testing.

Leaders with Thrive Alabama say one in six Americans are HIV positive and don’t know it. So they are urging you to get tested!

More than 20 nonprofits will also have tables. And there will be free COVID-19 testing as well.

