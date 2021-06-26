Saturday Morning Forecast

Calm and Quiet start to your Saturday with morning temperatures hovering in the 70s.

A light breeze from the south will carry us throughout the day and help highs to reach the middle to upper 80s. Clouds will build in a bit this afternoon, ahead of some isolated showers and storms.

Clearing up by nightfall, the Valley looks to be dry overnight with temperatures continuing to stay muggy.

Sunday, chances for rain are still in the forecast and look slightly more widespread than Saturday. Highs will once again climb into the middle to upper 80s.

For your extended forecast, we will see temperatures struggle a little bit with scattered rain chances throughout next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.