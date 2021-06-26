Organizers host Hydrofest meet and greet and parade for fans

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers kicked the weekend off on Friday with a meet and greet and parade for Hydrofest fans.

Guntersville resident Dorothy Harris is no stranger to Hydrofest on Lake Guntersville.

In fact, she said she and her family have decided to make it a family tradition.

“We come out and every year we have more family and friends come. We have people from Mississippi Georgia, and Nebraska,” said Harris.

Due to the pandemic, Hydrofest was canceled last year. But the two-day summer event where the fastest boats will race to take home the Southern Cup title will return on Saturday.

“It been a tough year with Covid. I have a mom in the nursing home, so it’s been stressful and worrisome, but this year we’re able to relax a little more and get to see people we haven’t seen in a couple of years and enjoy the weekend,” said Harris.

Boat racer Cindy Harris, from Madison, Indiana, said she is most excited to see the fans and put her boat back out in the water.

“We are looking forward to getting the boats out on the water and doing what we love, everybody here loves this sport, and we are ready to show it to the fans.”

This year, fans can enjoy the race with day passes, personal tent spaces or a weekend pass.

Active-duty military members get free admission, but must show I.D.

If you would like to attend Hydrofest, gates open up on Saturday at 9 a.m. and tickets will be available for purchase.

The event runs until Sunday.

