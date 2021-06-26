Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with morning lows in the upper 60s, lower 70s

Deals
First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated showers will remain possible for areas east of I-65 into the evening hours. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs return to near 90 with high humidity through early next week.

Rain chances will slowly increase by the middle of the week but we only expect isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday. Storm chances will likely increase late next week and possibly into the holiday weekend. Have a great night.

