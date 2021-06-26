Calm, warm Saturday morning in the Valley; rain chances this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s calm and quiet out there with morning temperatures hovering in the 70s.

A light breeze from the south will carry us throughout the day. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Clouds will build a bit this afternoon, ahead of some isolated showers and storms.

The Valley looks to be dry overnight with temperatures continuing to stay muggy.

On Sunday, we see chances for rain looking slightly more widespread than Saturday. Highs will once again climb into the middle to upper 80s.

For your extended forecast, we see scattered rain chances throughout next week.

