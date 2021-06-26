Athens 11-year-old gets infection following recent heart transplant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Bella Winters, of Athens, is in the hospital battling an infection after recently being released following her heart transplant.

Bella returned home nearly two weeks, to a community of supporters, after battling nine congenital heart defects.

The Winters family wrote a message on the Team Bella Facebook on Saturday afternoon to provide an update on Bella’s condition.

They say she’s currently in the ER in Vanderbilt to treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) after experiencing a headache and fever last night.

Her family asks that you keep Bella in your prayers.

