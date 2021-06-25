Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

The Year of the UNA Woman: UNA celebrating 150 years of co-education

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a historic year for the University of North Alabama. Students and faculty are celebrating 150-years of co-education.

UNA was the first public college in the Southeast to admit women into the university according to campus leaders.

That was 50 years before women had the right to vote.

“It definitely helped us establish ourselves as trailblazers, not only in education but for women in particular,” said Michelle Eubanks.

For Michelle Eubanks, the Year of the UNA Woman is very special.

Not only is she an employee, but also an alum and now her daughter is attending the same University.

“I feel that we are a part of a very long, but storied and important line of women that came before and that history is absolutely vital for informing us about where we need to go for the next 150 years and beyond,” said Eubanks.

So let’s break down a little bit of history.

UNA graduated its first co-education class in 1877, with only four graduates, three of those were women.

Today, more than half of UNA students are women.

The university’s yearlong celebration of 150 years of co-education hopes to capture the history of women at UNA.

“You’re going to see that transpire as a half-time show of only female composers, a film festival with only female filmmakers have entered. You are going to see it come through in all a number of different ways but where the spotlight is on women and not necessarily just female alumni, but all women,” said Eubanks.

Campus leaders aren’t losing sight of the future either.

“We need to champion those things so that women see themselves in roles that they, maybe, traditionally did not but they see that women can do these things, and not only can they, they should. I believe that’s our obligation,” said Eubanks.

So whether they are on the field, in the classroom, or leading meetings, UNA is celebrating women blazing trails.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
Joseph Stack and Quartney Smith
Couple facing charges after woman’s body found near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished
Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post

Latest News

Hydrofest fans met and greet boat drivers.
Organizers host Hydrofest meet and greet and parade for fans
On the second day of trial, Christopher Henderson's wife and accused accomplice testifies in...
Chilling details revealed in day two of Henderson trial
Benches in Florence
Florence police removing benches downtown raises concern
This week's Paws for the Cause
This week's Paws for the Cause