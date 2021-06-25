Deals
One killed in motorcycle crash in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Huntsville Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, emergency crews responded to the scene at Wynn Drive and Old Madison Pike just before 9:30 p.m.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided on the road and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Webster says paramedics are on the scene and the conditions of those in the SUV are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stick with WAFF for updates.

