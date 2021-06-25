Deals
More heat & humidity today with storms on the way this weekend

By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot and humid conditions remain in place across North Alabama this afternoon with stray rain showers possible through sunset. 

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with muggy lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday will be hot with partly cloudy skies, the heat index will be in the middle 90s for most of the day. A few very isolated showers and storms can develop into the afternoon. 

Sunday will be hotter with the heat index reaching the upper 90s, please practice heat safety and stay hydrated if spending time outside. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop into Sunday afternoon. Monday has a better chance of rain showers and storms with highs near 90 degrees. 

A cold front will trigger showers and storms for July 1, cooler temps in the low to middle 80s will follow.

