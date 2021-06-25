More heat & humidity today with storms on the way this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Friday! The first full week of summer has been relatively cool, but that trend is going away quickly!

After waking up with the 50s and low 60s the last few mornings we are seeing much warmer temperatures across the Valley today. Humidity returned yesterday and we are definitely feeling it this morning. Upper 60s for much of the Valley this morning and a few spots are into the low 70s. Skies are clear this morning and should stay that way most of the day with a tiny chance that we see a pop-up storm for the afternoon. There is a much better chance of storms on Saturday and even more so on Sunday. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will likely be into the mid-90s.

It will stay hot and humid this weekend with isolated storm chances as well. Upper 80s and low 90s will continue this weekend with humidity making it feel much warmer. Feels like temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely be between 93 to 98 degrees depending on sunshine warming air temperatures up. The final few days of June look to be stormy with slightly “cooler” temperatures but we will see quite a bit of humidity.

