Marshall County will receive new express new ExpressPoll WaterMark machines

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All 30 polling locations in Marshall County will receive a new ExpressPoll WaterMark machine.

These machines tabulate ballots, meaning it’s where voters submit ballots after marking them.

Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said it is a huge technology upgrade for the county.

“They have thermal imaging so you’re not having to purchase those ink cartridges anymore they are more user-friendly, and they are upgraded and higher technology than the auto marks were 15 years ago,” said Lecroy.

Most importantly, LeCroy said the machines have capabilities to serve those with disabilities.

“I have heard from a lot of folks in county that have used them is that they say it helps them feel more independent and they don’t have to rely on someone else to tell them what offices are on the ballot or what the amendment say they can read them or hear them for themselves or hear them for themselves. So, we want every voter to feel like they have casted their ballot how they wanted to,” said Lecroy.

Marshall County Commissioners are purchasing the machines from Election Systems and Software.

The cost is covered, thanks to $80,000 from the Secretary of State’s office.

The county will will only be responsible for paying the maintenance and support fees.

