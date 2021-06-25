Look out for Decatur Utilities impersonators

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities just released a warning for their customers after someone tried to pose as one of their employees in order to gain access to a person’s home.

According to the company, they say the fake employee said they needed to look at the homeowner’s toilet.

DU is warning customers anyone who asks for access to your home should have valid identification and credentials.

If you have any doubt call Decatur Utilities at 256-552-1400.

