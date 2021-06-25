Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after accepting the trophy from his victory in the Permatex 300 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 84.(BL | AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84.

No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death.

Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record.

Kyle Busch now holds the record.

Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
Joseph Stack and Quartney Smith
Couple facing charges after woman’s body found near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished
Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post

Latest News

Today, more parents than ever are choosing unusual names for their children.
Most popular baby names in every state
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
LIVE: Derek Chauvin faces sentencing in George Floyd’s death
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of Senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021,...
‘Blindsided’ GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt
Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the rubble of a condo building that partially...
Search for condo collapse survivors continues