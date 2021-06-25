Indicted north Alabama doctor pleads guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Marshall Plotka pleaded guilty to count one of his indictment of maintaining a drug-involved premise.

His trial began Monday with jury selection, opening statements were scheduled for June 28.

Dr. Plotka will be sentenced to one year and one day in prison, according to his plea agreement.

Also according to the plea agreement, the prosecution was prepared to prove that Plotka made his home at 3107 Chamlee Place available for the purpose of using and storing controlled substances.

The plea agreement states Plotka allowed prostitutes, their friends, and their families to stay at the house and use drugs between 2015 and 2019. He also paid “young women” to have sex with him.

The plea states those women used drugs including methamphetamine. Plotka was a medical doctor who practiced in Huntsville.

As part of this plea, he admitted all of the above is true. He is set to have a sentencing hearing on Sept 28.

Plotka operated a clinic in Jones Valley called Phoenix Emergency Care.

