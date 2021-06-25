Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Indicted north Alabama doctor pleads guilty

Dr. Marshall Plotka
Dr. Marshall Plotka(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Marshall Plotka pleaded guilty to count one of his indictment of maintaining a drug-involved premise.

READ MORE: North Alabama doctors busted in federal opioid takedown plead not guilty

His trial began Monday with jury selection, opening statements were scheduled for June 28.

Dr. Plotka will be sentenced to one year and one day in prison, according to his plea agreement.

Also according to the plea agreement, the prosecution was prepared to prove that Plotka made his home at 3107 Chamlee Place available for the purpose of using and storing controlled substances.

The plea agreement states Plotka allowed prostitutes, their friends, and their families to stay at the house and use drugs between 2015 and 2019. He also paid “young women” to have sex with him.

The plea states those women used drugs including methamphetamine. Plotka was a medical doctor who practiced in Huntsville.

As part of this plea, he admitted all of the above is true. He is set to have a sentencing hearing on Sept 28.

READ MORE: North AL doctors caught up in federal opioid sweep

Plotka operated a clinic in Jones Valley called Phoenix Emergency Care.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
Joseph Stack and Quartney Smith
Couple facing charges after woman’s body found near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished
Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post

Latest News

Church hosting free gas giveaway event this weekend in Huntsville
Christopher Henderson Trial
Court resumes Friday in the Christopher Henderson death penalty case
Once A Hero - Community Screening
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five...
Deputies seeking help to identify five Riverview Campground burglars