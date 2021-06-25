Huntsville Hospital moving vaccination clinic to Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lower demand means a smaller space.

Huntsville Hospital’s vaccination site is moving from John Hunt Park to the Fever and Flu clinic.

That means if you make an appointment for a first dose, starting Monday you will need to go to the clinic on Governors Drive.

Tracy Doughty, the senior vice president of operations for Huntsville Hospital, says recently they’ve been seeing close to 1,000 people a week. But at the start of vaccinations, they were doing up to 2,000 per day.

“We think the demand has gone down. We offer it, the health department and other large box retailers are offering the vaccine, doctors’ offices are. All along we’ve said the best way to get people vaccinated is having multiple entry points,” Doughty said.

If you have already had one shot at John Hunt Park, you should finish your second dose there.

The clinic is open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

