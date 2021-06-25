Green Health Docs signs: What you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may have seen signs around Alabama advertising medical marijuana evaluations. They’ve been spotted in the Rocket City and as far as Montgomery.

Company begins preregistering people, to be ready once state opens medical marijuana registration. (WAFF)

But, what exactly are they doing?

Governor Ivey just signed the bill legalizing medical marijuana a little over a month ago, but the application process won’t open up for quite a while. The latest date of that happening is September of 2022. The state has also not begun certifying physicians to determine eligibility.

Meanwhile, Green Health Docs is collecting names of people who are interested.

”We’ll talk about your symptoms, the severity, how it’s affecting you and why you’re looking for medical cannabis treatment. I take a bunch of notes, and then I send you a pre-registration letter/ and then from there will give you a call when the state registry opens so we can get you registered for your card,” Howell Ard said.

Howel Ard is the patient care specialist for Green Health Docs, a company working in over 20 states, registering people for medical marijuana.

So far, they’ve pre-registered around 300 people in Alabama.

But it’s important to note, the state has not given any guidance on pre-registering.

A representative from the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners says “Act 2021-450 does not contemplate the “pre-registration” of patients for the use of medical cannabis, so any person or entity purporting to do so is offering a service that cannot be provided in Alabama.”

I reached out to the Attorney General’s office to clarify if this is legal and am waiting on a response.

The law says only physicians certified by the state will be able to grant medical marijuana rights to patients with more than a dozen qualifying conditions.

Officials with Green Health Docs is hoping to become one of them.

Dr. Jan Roberts, who advocates for the use of medical marijuana, says companies like them will fill a critical need.

“In medical cannabis states, many medical health care organizations prohibit their physicians from actually certifying medical patients,” Dr. Roberts said.

Roberts says this in turn creates a health crisis.

“They are filling a need for the patients, but it’s coming at a risk for patient care. Because essentially then we have two systems where the primary care physician will not have knowledge about the cannabis product, the types of issues that are going on, and it leaves patients to even, if they’re being told by their physician that they cant certify the patient, then it keeps the patient from being open and honest about what medicines they’re taking. And there are definitely drug drug interactions,” she explained.

To navigate the new law, the state is creating a commission to oversee it.

There is a July 1 deadline to appoint the first members of the commission, and they must allow people to begin applying for licenses by September of 2022.

In the meantime, the state recommends patients who think they are a candidate to remain in contact with their doctor.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.