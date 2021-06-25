Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s crimestoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
Joseph Stack and Quartney Smith
Couple facing charges after woman’s body found near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue
Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts
More heat & humidity today with storms on the way this weekend
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts on Friday
Four suspects are being sought in connection with the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in...
RAW: George Floyd statue vandalism suspects