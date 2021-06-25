Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal 1-65 wreck

BUTLER CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A funeral service has been set for a Madison County teenager who was killed in a horrific wreck on 1-65 in Butler County.

According to her obituary, 17-year-old Dana Marie Norman died on Saturday, June 19 after traveling home from Gulf Shores beach.

Norman’s obituary states:

“Dana was born in Huntsville, Alabama on October 23, 2003. She was adopted on February 15, 2012, at age 9, she is survived by parents, Randall and Brenda Norman, who loved her Beyond the Moon and Past the Stars and she them. She was baptized at Wears Chapel Baptist Church knowing that one day she would be called home. She knew that we only have this moment in time.

She is survived by her sister, Destiny Lynn Norman, brothers, Joshua (Amy) Norman, Matthew Odie Norman, Aaron Daniel (Holly) Norman, Davy Fowler, Christopher Smith, Tyler Neal. Grandmothers, Glenda Reed, and Patricia Krutz. And by April Fowler and Charles Hopper her birth parents.

Dana had a favorite quote that she often wrote in her notes: “You couldn’t understand me, even if I had come with instructions.” That says a lot. Dana struggled with depression, and she loved with all her heart. She would be the first to volunteer help. She loved adventures and we had many together. Fear did not know Dana or maybe fear was afraid of her.

On Dana’s first day of first grade she told me “Don’t leave me, I’m nervous.” And I told her that wild horses would have to drag me away. That the school would just have to get me a desk too. 5 minutes into her day she turned to me and said “You can go now. I am fine.” I bravely walked out the school and to my car. Where I sat for 20 minutes crying, my little one had just become her own person.

The most beautiful voice and sweetest face, she would melt your heart in a second. Dana studied tae kwon do for years and had earned her red belt, she was a member of the tournament team for Burwell’s Tae Kwon Do School. Dana played the guitar and sang often for family and friends. She was a member of the Madison County High School Marching band from the 6th grade up to the eleventh and a member of the Reeltown High School Marching Band from her junior year until her death. Dana was employed with New Waters Blueberry Farm.”

Norman’s funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 27 at Berryhill Funeral Home 2305 North Memorial Pkwy.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.