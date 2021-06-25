Deals
Florence police arrest, charge man with burglary
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested in Florence following a burglary that took place at a local business.

The Florence Police Department responded to a business on Rail Road Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. last night. Officers say a male was seen on camera inside the closed business.

After FPD searched the area of the business, officers located Joshua Connie. WAFF is told Connie was found in possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Authorities arrested and charged Connie with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

He is being held on a $17,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

