Deputies seeking help to identify five Riverview Campground burglars

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five individuals.

Deputies said a vehicle was burglarized and a handgun was stolen from Riverview Campground in Guntersville. The five individuals were seen parking their vehicle across from the campground before walking in.

They are also seen leaving the campground with merchandise in their hands.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary should contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-204.

