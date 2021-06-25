Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Deputies seeking help to identify five Riverview Campground burglars

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five...
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five individuals.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five individuals.

Deputies said a vehicle was burglarized and a handgun was stolen from Riverview Campground in Guntersville. The five individuals were seen parking their vehicle across from the campground before walking in.

They are also seen leaving the campground with merchandise in their hands.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary should contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-204.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
Joseph Stack and Quartney Smith
Couple facing charges after woman’s body found near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue
Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post
48 Investigates: Madison County residents make claims against pool company
48 Investigates: Madison County residents claim pool company left projects unfinished

Latest News

Once A Hero - Community Screening
Community screening of ONCE A HERO to raise awareness about PTSD
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five...
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public to identify five individuals.
Florence police arrest, charge man with burglary
Florence police arrest, charge man with burglary
Once A Hero - Community Screening
Once A Hero - Community Screening