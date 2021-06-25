Deals
Church hosting free gas giveaway event this weekend in Huntsville

(Pexels.com)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local church will be giving thousands of dollars in free gas will be given away to citizens of Huntsville this weekend.

The Ark Church in Huntsville, a new church affiliated with Tower of Prayer church, will give away free gas at the Shell Gas Station at 3720 Ardmore Highway, AL-53.

The event will be held on June 26 at 10 a.m. while supplies last. ‘Gas on God’ will serve as an event to give thanks to citizens as the church prepares to host a worship service on Saturday, June 26, according to church representatives. The service will be held in the Westin Hotel in Huntsville at 5 p.m.

According to the church, this giveaway is a part of The Ark Church Huntsville’s way of blessing the city of Huntsville as the ministry launches.

For more information regarding this event contact Senior Pastor C. Shaemun Webster at 205-706-7842.

