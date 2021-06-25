Chilling details revealed in day two of Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The second day of Christopher Henderson’s trial, who is accused of murdering his pregnant wife and her family back in 2015, began with a medical examiner explaining the victim’s autopsy results. All victims we charred from the fire, and had multiple gunshot and/or stab wounds.

After multiple investigators also testified, the trial ended for the weekend with Rhonda Carlson, Henderson’s other wife and accused co-conspirator, testifying against Henderson. We are told Carlson’s testimony is part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

She revealed a lot of chilling information, including that the day of the actual murders was not their first attempt to kill Kristen Henderson and her family. She also said she took no part in the murders or poured the gasoline that led to the house fire.

Courtroom photos showed the charred remains of the home where the bodies were recovered. Carlson says they planned the murders during the day when the men wouldn’t be home, specifically Kristen’s dad because Henderson wanted him to suffer.

Carlson said the original plan was to keep Kristen’s baby, and that she didn’t want to be a mom but would make the sacrifice if Chris wanted it. That baby was cut out of Kristen’s abdomen and had multiple stab wounds.

Carlson also admits to initially lying to investigators. Carlson will be the first one back on the stand Monday for in-depth questioning from the defense.

