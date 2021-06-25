8-year-old leukemia survivor and family gifted a renovated home from Shoals church

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been seven months since the lives of one Shoals family changed forever.

8-year-old Kennedy Thompson was diagnosed with Leukemia in November. Today, she is cancer-free and her family was greeted with a big surprise from community members.

Every family has a story and for the Thompson’s it’s one of perseverance and community

“We haven’t spent the night here as a family since November 5th,” said Kennedy’s dad, Health Thompson.

Thompson and her family’s life drastically changed that day when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Kennedy is now cancer-free and one of the surprises when she and her family got home was a newly renovated house. Their family had recently started renovations when Kennedy was diagnosed.

And during the last month, members of Faith Church rolled their sleeves up tearing down the old and bringing in the new.

“You can’t even wrap words around how you feel about that — it’s amazing how I didn’t know any of these people and they just came together and made our whole house a dream.”

A dream that the Thompson’s aren’t taking lightly.

“When you go through something like this, just being normal. We’re excited about just sitting here watching TV and staying at the house and just looking at the beautiful paintings and stuff people have done. We are very thankful, very,” said Thompson.

