Volunteer center helping with storm damage in Decatur

By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - There are volunteers ready to help residents in Decatur who need help cleaning up after a recent microburst. This all stems from the Emergency Management Agency.

If someone with storm damage calls the EMA, that person will be referred to the volunteer center. It’s part of a volunteer organization with people who help after a disaster.

Volunteer Center of Morgan County executive director Casey Coleman says a lot of people dealing with storm damage have asked for help. Those helping hands are there to help anyone, even if you don’t have insurance.

Coleman says volunteers, in general, have just recently been getting their momentum back coming out of the pandemic. But, she says there are never enough volunteers to go around and she would still consider them limited right now.

Coleman says the impact of volunteering goes straight back into the community.

“The importance of volunteering makes the volunteer and the recipients quality of life better. Needs are met so stress and worry are gone. Which makes the community healthier,” said Coleman.

If you want to become a volunteer in Morgan county or are in need of volunteer help, you can contact the volunteer center.

