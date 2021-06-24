Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by...
A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.

In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries.

In 2020, the life expectancy gap ballooned to nearly five years after the U.S. experienced a particularly high mortality rate.

No other nation experienced a decline in life expectancy as large as the U.S.

Authors of the study wrote the predominant cause for this large decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors that have impacted Americans’ health for decades.

The study was published Wednesday in the B.M.J., a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is a 4th of July event held at McFarland Park every year
City of Florence cancels Spirit of Freedom Celebration
Fatal accident on Mastin Lake Road
Pedestrian killed in fatal accident on Mastin Lake Road identified
A pedestrian died on Tuesday morning following an accident on Memorial Parkway
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Memorial Parkway
Jury selection continues in Christopher Henderson trial
Wife receives plea deal to testify against Christopher Henderson in murder trial
A toddler was hit by a car and killed in Decatur
Decatur Fire Station 1 devastated after death of toddler

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk
More than 1,200 reports of rare heart inflammation cases linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have...
Rare heart inflammation cases linked to COVID-19 vaccines
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target