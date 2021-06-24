Supreme Court rules in favor of former high school cheerleader for off campus social media case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Free speech is making headlines at the high school level.

Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a former high school cheerleader, strengthening students’ free speech rights while off-campus.

The 2017 case centered around a Pennsylvania ninth-grade JV cheerleader who posted a profanity-laced message on the app Snapchat after learning she didn’t make the varsity squad. She was suspended from the J-V team after the coach discovered the post.

Her parents turned around and sued, saying her message was posted off-campus and that it was outside the authority of school officials.

The justices sided with her saying students can not be punished for what they say or post online off-campus.

Huntsville attorney Will League says this was a classic case of free speech.

“At a store, directed to her friends and did not involve the school or name any of the faculty, staff or any other students, and therefore this speech was protected,” League said.

Around a dozen school districts, the majority in north Alabama took part in a friend of the court brief, siding with the Pennsylvania School District.

Huntsville City Schools was one of those districts. The school’s attorney says the ruling does not protect all off-campus expression, disruptive, harmful, or bullying speech may still be punished by schools.

“We did get some guideposts, things like severe bullying, targeting threats, probably participating in virtual learning, using school computers, things like that are probably going to be things that school systems can regulate and punish students for,” Chris Pape said.

Pape says the ruling just created a roadmap for districts, but there is still some grey area.

