Revitalization happening to 7 Points neighborhood in Florence

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - New businesses are beginning to pop up in Florence’s Seven Point’s neighborhood as city leaders are working hand-in-hand with business owners to remake the area.

Courtnie Manchester opened up her first business on this block in 2015.

“I originally opened this store in the beginning as a hobby and we wanted to make an investment into the community,” said Manchester.

Manchester and her husband have kept at it, now owning three businesses on this strip.

Three other new businesses like “Mom’s” opened during the pandemic, leaving no storefront vacant.

“It’s been amazing that we were able to survive and it was just a blessing that the community supported all of us and we were able to come out of that and have all of these new businesses open after that. I never would have thought that,” said Manchester.

Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said that this is a part of the city’s partnership with these businesses to give 7 points new life

“That’s part of the comprehensive plan for the city of Florence is to redevelop this area and help it thrive help it grow,” said Simmons.

And as for the future, I’m told the work doesn’t end here.

“There’s actually other parts of seven points that aren’t right here on this strip but continue down and we’d just love to all be connected,” said Manchester.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

