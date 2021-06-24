Organizers in Guntersville gear up for Hydrofest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers have been preparing and setting up for Hydrofest all week.

Hydrofest is a two-day summer event where the fastest boats will race to take home the Southern Cup title. The event at Guntersville Lake will take place June 26-27, 2021, and tickets are still on sale.

Hydrofest was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but excitement is in the air for its return this year.

Guntersville and the surrounding areas will be packed out with fans according to Marshall County Tourism and Sports President Katy Norton.

“We are very excited to have it, all of our hotels are full. In fact, I had some folks call the office who are having to stay in our neighboring Madison County because they couldn’t find lodging here so that’s a good sign and that we are going to have a lot of visitors in the area,” said Norton.

Norton said in 2019, Hydrofest brought in 3 million dollars for the weekend.

That’s obviously good for the local economy.

“So, we know that it generates quite a bit of funding and we are just really excited. A lot of our boat race teams we will have 7 unlimited which is the most we have ever run but we will also have 25 pro tunnel ones and in 2019 we only had 12, so that gives you an idea of just the overall enthusiasm with the boat race teams coming into the race,” said Norton.

If you would like to attend Hydrofest this weekend, gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and you can purchase tickets on-site. Organizers said they have sold thousands of tickets already.

For more details, head on over to the Hydrofest website, linked here.

