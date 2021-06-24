Deals
North Alabama will see benefits of live performing arts events starting back up

Live events are back
Live events are back(GRAY)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -After a long wait, live music is back in Rocket City, and the local economy will start to see the effects.

The Von Braun Center’s economic impact on the local economy is about $80 million a year and $16 million of that comes from the performing arts.

Allison Dillon-Jauken, the Executive Producer of Arts Huntsville, says residents and visitors see how dedicated Huntsville is to the arts. This is why we are able to bring bigger artists and events every year to north Alabama.

Those in the arts industry say outdoor events like Porch Fest are a great segway to normalcy.

“It is like it opened a door to live music events again. We didn’t plan it that way it just so happened to come on a great weekend and right when restrictions were lifted,” says Judy Allison, Founder, and CEO of Purple19.

“Everyone was so excited to get back out and listen to live music again and support musicians too because a lot of them have been out of work.”

Those in the music industry say this is not only great for the artist and venues, but also the state.

“It says to the region, state, and the U.S. that Huntsville is back. We were one of the first communities to really get back,” says Dillion-Jauken.

There are several free events you can attend throughout the summer. You can find events happening this weekend here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

