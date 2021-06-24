Multiple witnesses testify in day 1 of Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Witnesses took the stand June 24 in the first day of a high-profile murder case in Madison County, one of the biggest cases the county has seen. Christopher Henderson is accused of murdering his pregnant wife Kristen Henderson and her family in 2015.

One of the jurors in the case was excused before the trial started, due to reasons unrelated to the case. He was replaced by one of the six alternates.

Henderson is facing the death penalty. In opening statements, Henderson’s attorneys argued his other wife, Rhonda Carlson, is the mastermind behind the murders.

Prosecutors say Carlson will take a plea deal and testify against Henderson in this trial. Attorneys for the state presented various weapons, surveillance video and body camera video.

The body camera footage presented in court showed the house completely engulfed in flames, and the mother of the 1-year-old victim helplessly screaming outside.

Kristen Henderson’s brother also testified. He talked about how Chris and Kristen were separated at the time.

He said reports were filed with the Sheriff’s Office about strange things happening at the house after Kristen asked Chris to move out, including banging on the front door, a bag of marijuana planted in the mailbox, and odd loud noises.

He says the family purchased surveillance cameras after that. It is video from those cameras that was presented in court.

A deputy who responded to the fire also testified, and said the brother told him there was a protective order.

The court is expected to hear from Henderson’s other wife Carlson who is also the alleged co-conspirator. Additional family is also expected to testify in the coming days.

