More heat and humidity through the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Warm and muggy conditions will stay in place overnight with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low70s, the light south breeze should prevent any fog development. 

Friday will be a very similar day with temps rising into the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  The heat index will likely be in the low to middle 90s for most of the day, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from being outside.  A few very isolated showers may develop into the afternoon. 

The weekend is also looking hot and humid with high temps in the upper 80s.  Isolated showers can develop Saturday afternoon with better chances for scattered rain and storms on Sunday, especially during the late afternoon. 

Next week looks cooler but unsettled with daily chances for rain and storms.

