Marshall County approves contract to receive $18 million in COVID funding

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At the beginning of June, Marshall County Commissioners learned the county would be receiving $18.7 million in federal pandemic relief money.

But to get the funds they have to enter a contract with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and pay a little more than $800,000.

That decision was approved during Wednesday’s meeting, which is something commissioner Ronny Shumate feels is a step in the right direction.

“That is money well spent because they are the professionals and know what we can spend. There is a lot of misinformation and there are 155 pages of what we can do, and some pages counter deck the others,” said Shumate.

The money must be spent in four years and can be used on projects connected to the coronavirus pandemic and health initiatives.

“Like HVAC systems, in case we have another pandemic to where we can get rid of all of the bad things in the air. We can do water lines to make the water purer for our community, we can do broadband and get computers out to the kids in the communities that don’t have them at this time. That’s what we are going to be using and we will know more as we go,” said Shumate.

Shumate said the next step is for all department heads to submit their list of projects before July 14 and the commission will report back to the U.S. treasury on July 26.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

