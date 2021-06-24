Latest text message scam looks like it is from your bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The latest scam text message appears to be from your bank. But, on the other side of that text is someone waiting to steal your information and spend your money.

Its latest victim, Jacob Albright, reached out to 48 News. Albright received a text from what appeared to be Redstone Federal Credit Union that there had been a purchase of $750 at Best Buy. The text message asked if he recognized the purchase.

Text scam (GRAY)

When the so-called bank representative called to verify, it came in from the actual Redstone Federal Credit union number, but we know scammers can fake numbers.

Albright says he felt unsettled, but he gave the man on the phone the security number on the back of his card. Turns out, the man was not from the bank and already had Albright’s card number.

Within five minutes the man spent over $750 on gift cards at Walgreens. Albright wants to get the word out so this doesn’t happen to others.

“If you get that text message don’t reply to it. Don’t say anything to it. Don’t acknowledge it.” says Albright.

“If you do, and they do call you, be really thorough and ask your own questions. I do not think your bank is going to call you. If they notice fraudulent activity they will just shut your card down.”

HPD is investigating this situation. They have clear security footage from Walgreens of the scammer and tell Albright they hope to have them in custody soon.

