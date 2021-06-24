Huntsville Police investigating death near Maysville Road, Clinton Avenue
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developing Story: The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the Maysville Road area near Clinton Avenue on Thursday morning.
Reports came in to HPD around 9 a.m. on June 24.
No further details are available at this time.
WAFF will add more to this story as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.