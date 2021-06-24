Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Hooters restaurant scored a 54 on a ADPH random inspection and had its permit suspended on Wednesday.

A representative from Madison County’s Department of Health confirmed the score, and said that any restaurant that scores below 60 has its permit suspended.

The report listed a number of violations including:

Missing employee health agreement

Employees open drink found next to food

French fries in warmer at 111 degrees

Shrimp found in metal container thawing on prep table

Residue found in ice chute

Dirty utensils found with stored with clean utensils, dirty containers found stored on-top of clean containers

Storage shelves need cleaning

Rusty storage shelves in kitchen area

Grease found outside in rear grass

Missing tissue in men’s stall in restroom, paper towels at sink not accessible

Leak at three-compartment sink and prep sink

Grease found conveying on ground on dumpster pad at grease bin, dumpster doors found open

Several flies and gnats found flying in kitchen area and around beverage machine

Floors, walls, ceilings, and fan guards need cleaning, damaged walls and wall covering throughout, damaged floors in kitchen area

Mop found stored in dirty mop water, mops found stored in kitchen area

Cracked food containers

The Madison County Health Department will require Hooters to show it can score 85 or better while closed in-order for the restaurant to have its permit re-instated. Once reopen the restaurant will be tested randomly within 30 days and will receive a new health score.

READ THE REPORT:

Hooters Report by David Buchholz on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.