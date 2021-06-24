Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Hooters restaurant scored a 54 on a ADPH random inspection and had its permit suspended on Wednesday.
A representative from Madison County’s Department of Health confirmed the score, and said that any restaurant that scores below 60 has its permit suspended.
The report listed a number of violations including:
- Missing employee health agreement
- Employees open drink found next to food
- French fries in warmer at 111 degrees
- Shrimp found in metal container thawing on prep table
- Residue found in ice chute
- Dirty utensils found with stored with clean utensils, dirty containers found stored on-top of clean containers
- Storage shelves need cleaning
- Rusty storage shelves in kitchen area
- Grease found outside in rear grass
- Missing tissue in men’s stall in restroom, paper towels at sink not accessible
- Leak at three-compartment sink and prep sink
- Grease found conveying on ground on dumpster pad at grease bin, dumpster doors found open
- Several flies and gnats found flying in kitchen area and around beverage machine
- Floors, walls, ceilings, and fan guards need cleaning, damaged walls and wall covering throughout, damaged floors in kitchen area
- Mop found stored in dirty mop water, mops found stored in kitchen area
- Cracked food containers
The Madison County Health Department will require Hooters to show it can score 85 or better while closed in-order for the restaurant to have its permit re-instated. Once reopen the restaurant will be tested randomly within 30 days and will receive a new health score.
READ THE REPORT:
