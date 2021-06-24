Deals
Huntsville Hooters scores 54 on restaurant inspection, permit suspended

Scored 54 on safety inspection Wednesday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Hooters restaurant scored a 54 on a ADPH random inspection and had its permit suspended on Wednesday.

A representative from Madison County’s Department of Health confirmed the score, and said that any restaurant that scores below 60 has its permit suspended.

The report listed a number of violations including:

  • Missing employee health agreement
  • Employees open drink found next to food
  • French fries in warmer at 111 degrees
  • Shrimp found in metal container thawing on prep table
  • Residue found in ice chute
  • Dirty utensils found with stored with clean utensils, dirty containers found stored on-top of clean containers
  • Storage shelves need cleaning
  • Rusty storage shelves in kitchen area
  • Grease found outside in rear grass
  • Missing tissue in men’s stall in restroom, paper towels at sink not accessible
  • Leak at three-compartment sink and prep sink
  • Grease found conveying on ground on dumpster pad at grease bin, dumpster doors found open
  • Several flies and gnats found flying in kitchen area and around beverage machine
  • Floors, walls, ceilings, and fan guards need cleaning, damaged walls and wall covering throughout, damaged floors in kitchen area
  • Mop found stored in dirty mop water, mops found stored in kitchen area
  • Cracked food containers

The Madison County Health Department will require Hooters to show it can score 85 or better while closed in-order for the restaurant to have its permit re-instated. Once reopen the restaurant will be tested randomly within 30 days and will receive a new health score.

READ THE REPORT:

